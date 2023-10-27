CCC MPs spearheading national agenda says party after legislators return to Parliament as disengagement period ends

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members have returned to legislative and council business with MPs attending the official handover of the National Assembly building in Mount Hampden on Thursday.

CCC MPs disengaged from the legislative business earlier this month in protest over the recall of 15 lawmakers by self-appointed interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.

Led by their Chief Whip, some CCC MPs were present as China handed over the new Parliament building to the government.

CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba said that the party has made progress with the Speaker of Parliament.

“We have had a meeting with Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of Parliament particularly to have these issues resolved. There was terrible treatment of our Members of Parliament and we have been having these engagements with organs of parliament.

“We are assuring citizens and we are very confident about the intentions and the directions to have the issues resolved so that we focus on national questions in our country. As you know very soon the budget is coming. There are key national issues that that we are deployed by the citizens,” said Siziba.

During the disengagement period, the CCC legislators abandoned the committees that they chaired in the National Assembly with Tshabangu ordering them to attend Parliament business threatening further recalls.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Tshabangu’s spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni claimed that the SG had ordered the MPs to attend parliament.

“I think you would recall that there was a purported boycott for two weeks. The SG wrote a letter and he was unequivocal in that letter that he expects all deployees to arrive for work on time ready to serve our people in the respective deployment and failure to do that he would redeploy them where they can do politics 24/7. I would like to think that call was heeded and that is why you see our people attending to serious matters of parliament and council,” said Phugeni.