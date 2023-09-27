CCC open to dialogue under democratic principles, adherence to established electoral standards. 

Spread This News

By Reason Razao | Senior Reporter

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has said they are open to dialogue but on condition it will be held under a foundation built on respect for democratic principles and adherence to established electoral standards.

In a series of posts on X, CCC said while the party understands the necessity for a dialogue as a means of fostering unity and progress, there is a need to acknowledge numerous irregularities that marred the general elections.

CCC was responding to sentiments by Father Fidelis Mukonori that leader Nelson Chamisa should accept defeat and engage with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa emerged victorious with 52,6% share of the vote while CCC leader Chamisa got 44%.

Chamisa has since disputed this outcome saying the elections were a ‘blatant and gigantic fraud’ and his party has since demanded a fresh election.

“We understand the importance of dialogue as a means to foster unity and progress. However, we firmly believe that genuine dialogue requires a foundation built on truth and respect for democratic principles and adherence to established electoral standards.

“Without proper acknowledgment and redress of the electoral irregularities, any dialogue would lack the necessary credibility and integrity,” said the opposition party.

Election Observer Missions (EOMs) in their findings said the elections were held under a restrictive political environment.

The EOMs criticized the handling of electoral processes by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission while highlighting arbitrary arrests of opposition members and local observers.

“In light of these findings, our stance remains unwavering. It is our firm belief that the true will of the people has been impeded, thereby casting doubt on the legitimacy of the proclaimed winner.

“As a Citizen Movement, led by Chamisa we have a duty to challenge such irregularities and fight for justice on behalf of the electorate through a free, fresh and transparent election.”

Added the opposition: “While we respect the right of individuals regardless of their political, religious and cultural affiliations to express their opinions, we believe it is morally right for individuals to express themselves in a progressive, ethical, unifying, respectful and honesty manner.

“The recently ended elections were marred by numerous irregularities that have been widely acknowledged by regional, continental, and international observers.

“These impartial observers have unequivocally stated that the elections failed to meet both domestic and foreign electoral standards, falling short of being free and fair.”