CCC pins hope on High Court to reverse recalls – insist Mudenda, Mnangagwa erred 

By Darlington Gatsi

EMBATTLED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is pinning hopes on the High Court to overturn recalls that were instigated by self-proclaimed Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu earlier this month.

Tshabangu left CCC reeling after recalling 15 Members of Parliament (MP) on the basis that they were selected to represent the party under unclear circumstances.

CCC has since labelled Tshabangu an impostor distancing itself from him claiming the recalls are illegal.

Seeking redress, CCC has approached the High Court as they attempt to overturn the recalls.

CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba said the speaker of parliament and Mnangagwa erred in recalling and proclaiming the by-election date.

“We are very clear as a movement. Very soon we are going to pronounce particularly in respect to that the issue is now in the hands of the court and we expect that the principles of natural justice are going to apply so that we restore sanity in Parliament and local authorities.

“The Speaker of Parliament acted in error on a fraudulent letter that he was not supposed to be receiving and particularly acting on. So because of those reasons this issue is in the hands of the court and we expect on the second of November we are also going to pronounce ourselves in respect of the decision and the judgment that is going to come from the courts,” said Siziba.

The High Court will sit on November 2 to hear the plea of CCC and the party is racing against time.

The opposition in protest over the recalls which they argue were also aided by the ruling party Zanu PF had disengaged from Parliament and council affairs.

CCC says it has ended the disengagement period and has raised its plea to regional bodies including the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Siziba further said the elephant in the room – disputed 2023 elections should be resolved.

“We have no time for charlatans. We are focusing on big national questions. Impostors do not have a role to play in the national democratic project, we are very serious and very clear in terms of the task at hand. We do not have time for people who are acting as tortoises on lamp posts to try to derail the democratic project.

“We are focused on the big question: the question of legitimacy, the question of governance, the question of the crisis we face post the 2023 elections and this is the issue we are focusing on,” added Siziba.