CCC reveals ‘village-by-village’ structures that will topple Zanu PF in 2023; seeks Diaspora help to fund 11,000 polling agents

By UK Correspondent

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has faced strident criticism over its rather unconventional approach to politics; nearly a year since its launch, there is little clarity over its constitution, its structures and policies or its strategy for removing Zanu PF from power.

However, addressing a fundraising event held in Birmingham, United Kingdom earlier this month, organising secretary, Amos Chibaya said the deliberate obfuscation was part of the strategy because, in Zanu PF, they were dealing past masters in the political dark arts.

“You cannot continue to do the same things and expect different results,” he said. “When dealing with Zanu PF, you indicate left but turn right, or go straight ahead.”

Even so, Chibaya, who was accompanied by party vice president Lynette Karenyi-Kore, explained the “street by street” and “village by village”, including point persons “at house-hold level” structures the party is establishing in its bid to send President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party packing next year.

The ‘Mugwazo’ strategy is aimed at overwhelming the ballot with numbers to render ineffectual any rigging Zanu PF might orchestrate, Chibaya explained.

Chibaya also conceded that, the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition formation did not have agents at all the polling stations in the disputed 2018 elections.

For next year however, the party has already appointed 11,000 agents for all the polling stations around the country.

The CCC organising secretary however appealed to the party’s Diaspora base to help fund the agents to ensure they are not bribed by Zanu PF.

