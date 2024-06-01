CCC Senator Murisi Zwizwai dies

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS’ Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Murisi Zwizwai has passed on.

Zwizwai was a founding member of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and a senior official in the united CCC.

“Have learnt with deep sadness on the passing of Hon Murisi Zwizwai in the early hours of this morning,” said his former President Nelson Chamisa.

“We worked together from the early days of the struggle for change and freedom in Zimbabwe. He was affable, jocular, generous and jovial. My prayers are with the family and friends. RIP Murambwi.”

The senator is said to have succumbed to complications associated with high blood pressure.