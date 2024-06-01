CCC Senator Murisi Zwizwai dies

By Staff Reporter
CITIZENS’ Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Murisi Zwizwai has passed on.
Zwizwai was a founding member of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and a senior official in the united CCC.
“Have learnt with deep sadness on the passing of Hon Murisi Zwizwai in the early hours of this morning,” said his former President Nelson Chamisa.
“We worked together from the early days of the struggle for change and freedom in Zimbabwe. He was affable, jocular, generous and jovial. My prayers are with the family and friends. RIP Murambwi.”
The senator is said to have succumbed to complications associated with high blood pressure.
Zwizwai at one time served as Movement for Democratic Change – Tsvangirai (MDC-T) Mines and Mining Development deputy minister under the unity government.
He was first voted member of the National Assembly for Harare Central elected in 2003 and was re-elected in the 2022 by-election.
At the time of his death, he was one of five candidates nominated to fill vacancies in the Zimbabwean Senate.
These vacancies arose after the recall of five CCC senators by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim secretary-general of the CCC party.