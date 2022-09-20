CCC Sikhala’s wife arrested

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

POLICE have arrested the wife of incarcerated Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala while on her way to Chikurubi Maximum prison to visit her husband.

Sikhala family spokesperson Freddy Masarirevhu has confirmed.

Details are not yet clear but Masarirevhu believes her arrest was over a traffic offence.

“Mai Sikhala has been arrested on her way to Chikurubhi to see her husband. A docket has been opened and she has been ‘summoned’ to appear at Rotten Row Thursday.

“Her vehicle was impounded. Although sketchy, it appears to be an alleged offence,” he said.

More to follow…