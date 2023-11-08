CCC takes the fight to Tshabangu as power trip saga continues; party registers double candidates again

Citizens Coalition for Change Mabvuku-Tafara candidate Kufa Hakutizwi arrives at the Harare Magistrate Court to submit his nomination papers.

Citizens Coalition for Change Mabvuku-Tafara candidate Kufa Hakutizwi arrives at the Harare Magistrate Court to submit his nomination papers.

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change successfully filed nomination papers for their candidates to participate in the upcoming by-elections despite the party registering double representatives in some constituencies in Matabeleland.

The by-elections, which are a result of recalls by one Sengezo Tshabangu, are set to take place on December 9.

Tshabangu who appointed himself ‘interim’ secretary general recalled over 20 CCC officially elected members from National Assembly, senate and council.

As the close of the nomination Court in Harare, CCC’s Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi and Zanu PF’s Scott Sakupwanya were duly nominated to contest for the Mabvuku-Tafara parliamentary seat.

Nomination Court Updates: Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change aspiring Mabvuku-Tafara candidate Kufa Hakutizwi has arrived at the Harare Magistrate Court to submit his nomination papers. pic.twitter.com/xHaFubTjAe — NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) November 7, 2023

In Matabeleland however, there were some constituencies with double candidates owing to Tshabangu’s interference, according to reports by CITE.

Former MDC member Kucaca Phulu who represented Tshabangu said there was an apparent case of double candidates after he filed nomination papers for CCC candidates.

Initially, CCC candidates were cleared by Sthabile Mlilo who was the signatory under party leader Nelson Chamisa

“It is apparent there are double candidates who have filed under CCC. This indicates there are fissures within CCC and fissures are an opportunity for people to reach out to each other, engage and iron out whatever it is causing those rifts,” said Phulu.

He added that: “an organisation should have internal mechanisms to handle internal shocks and once it is able to do it is matured.”

Mlilo also confirmed that CCC had successfully filed their nomination papers.

“We have successfully filed our nomination papers for five of our candidates,” said Mlilo.

She said the five candidates were for Cowdray Park, Magwegwe, Mpopoma, Bulawayo South and Nketa.

The successful candidates to contest in the December 9 #ByElection

Byo South:

Raj Modi Zanu PF

James Sithole CCC

Nicola Jane Watson CCC

Cowdray Park:

Arthur Mujeyi Zanu PF

Pashor Raphael Sibanda CCC

Vusumuzi Chirwa CCC

Lobengula- Magwegwe:

Menziwa Dube Zanu PF

Eric Gono CCC

Tendai Nyathi CCC

Mpopoma-Mzilikazi:

Kamamba Dzingai Zanu PF

Desmond Makaza CCC

Blessings Sibanda DOP

Charles Moyo CCC

Pardon Tapfumaneyi Independent

Nketa:

Albert Mavhunga Zanu PF

Obert Manduna CCC

Luckmore Gwetu DOP

Ambrose Sibindi CCC

In Lupane at the close of Nomination Court the following candidates were declared duly nominated

Binga North

Prince Dubeko Sibanda CCC

Judith Sibanda: CCC

Chineka Muchimba ZANU PF

Lupane East

David Nyathi CCC

Bright Vanya Moyo CCC

Phathisiwe Machangu ZANU PF