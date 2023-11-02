CCC tells SADC to uphold Observer Mission Report and solve Zimbabwe’s “political crisis”

By Staff Reporter

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has urged the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) to address Zimbabwe’s “political crisis” and avoid instability in the region ahead of the bloc’s Extraordinary Summit set for Saturday.

This comes after SADC congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his electoral victory with Angolan leader João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço describing the contested election as “exemplary”.

In the recent meeting, Lourenço said, “Your Excellencies, allow me to congratulate President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and His Majesty King Mswati III, the King of Eswatini, for the exemplary elections that were recently conducted in your countries. The tranquility and orderly manner in which they took place constituted a major victory for democracy and a significant contribution to peace, stability, and harmony among all living forces of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Kingdom of Eswatini.”

This is despite SADC’s Election Observer Mission stating the polls fell short of regional standards.

CCC has in response warned SADC of regional destabilisation that can result from Zimbabwe’s political crisis.

The opposition has maintained the polls were a “gigantic fraud” and has demanded a rerun managed by an independent electoral body and overseen by SADC.

“It is time for decisive regional action. We call upon SADC to uphold their Observer Mission Report and facilitate a process whereby Zimbabwe can regain legitimacy, firmly rooted in the free will of the people.

“This will ensure stability in the region and discourage anti-democratic regimes from obstructing the collective will of their citizens. Only then can the regional destabilization stemming from Zimbabwe’s deepening political crisis be resolved.

“We express satisfaction that SADC appreciates its overall Policy Direction and Control Responsibility within the community, particularly in relation to the disputed elections in Zimbabwe.

“Consequently, we urge SADC to urgently tackle the genuine risk posed by the sham August plebiscite to regional stability.

“The crisis cannot be disregarded, as it visibly strains social services in neighboring countries and lays the groundwork for widespread insecurity,” said CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba.

Meanwhile, CCC has filed a petition with SADC under its SEAC Dispute Resolution mechanisms, which facilitates peaceful resolution of electoral disputes in the region, aiming to deepen democratic standards and preserve peace and stability.