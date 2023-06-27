CCC threatens 41 ‘fraudulent’ candidates with arrest, gives 24hr ultimatum

Spread This News

By Reason Razao | Senior Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change has given 41 candidates who allegedly forged signatures and submitted nomination papers under the Nelson Chamisa led opposition party a 24-hour ultimatum to withdraw their candidature or face arrest for civil and criminal charges.

In a statement, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party filed objections against double candidates in terms of the procedure provided for under the Electoral Act.

The opposition party is yet to receive a response from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) after lodging their complaint of people who infiltrated their candidates selection process at the nomination court.

Despite reports of disorganization within the ranks and files of CCC, the party has maintained that ZEC and some Zanu PF malcontents are to blame for the mishaps and setbacks experienced by the opposition in its nomination process.

“We filed objections against double candidates in terms of the procedure provided for under the Electoral Act. We have received no response from ZEC,” Mahere said.

“Consequently, we have noted an electoral appeal to the Electoral Court under EC3/2023 against the decision of the Nomination Court to accept the nomination forms of fraudulent double candidates whose forms carried forged signatures.”

Of the 41 accused persons, 20 had submitted nomination papers for the National Assembly under CCC.

The rest of the implicated individuals were vying for local authority seats.

“In addition, we have filed criminal complaints against all of the fraudulent candidates under RRB No. 5585161, ZRP Kopje.

“Should the fraudulent candidates withdraw their candidature within 24 hours, the CCC will not persist with both the civil and criminal proceedings against them,” added Mahere.