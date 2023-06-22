CCC to ‘defend vote’; party will monitor all 12 500 polling stations

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change has said it is putting in place solid measures to defend the ‘vote’ ahead of the general election in August.

Speaking to journalists at Harare Magistrate’s Court during the nomination processes, CCC national spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere said the party was mobilising its polling agents to monitor the selection process and the results.

“It’s important that we are doing all the heavy lifting to ensure that we are in a strong position to defend the vote, our first order of business going forward from here is to ensure that we have the required full polling agents for every single one of the 12 500 polling stations across the country we are going to leave no stone unturned to make sure we defend the vote,” Mahere said.

“The real work begins now for CCC. This is the moment we have been waiting for. President Nelson Chamisa made it clear at the start of the year that our 2023 agenda is to win a citizens victory for change, one of the key features is that we are going to have a citizens mass campaign driven primarily by citizens.”

She added that the selected candidates had the mandate to toe the line and mobilise the masses to meet the targets set by the party.

“What this is going to mean is that’s it’s all stops go now as we secure a victory on behalf of the people secondly he made it very clear that we are going to have citizen representative so every single change champion who has been selected to represent a community is going to be on the ground in that community and showing that they mobilize in line with the targets that have been set.

“We know that Zanu PF can never win a free and fair election in Zimbabwe so we are going to make sure that we defend that victory,” she said.