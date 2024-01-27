CCC to engage Chamisa to resolve issues raised in his resignation letter

Spread This News

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is set for negotiations with its former leader Nelson Chamisa as it picks up pieces in the aftermath of his shock resignation.

Chamisa on Thursday dumped the embattled opposition party saying it has been hijacked by Zanu PF.

The party in a statement said it will engage Chamisa.

“The leadership also resolved to lead a process to engage President Chamisa in a deliberate and determined manner in an effort to resolve some issues raised by Advocate Nelson Chamisa in his statement.”

Chamisa’s resignation came on the back of infighting in the opposition with self-appointed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu recalling elected Members of Parliament and councillors.

His candidates were barred by the High Court to contest in the next month’s by-elections.

In an attempt to fill the leadership vacuum the opposition party said it will revert to its MDC Alliance structures that existed before it morphed into CCC.

“Following President Chamisa’s statement, the Party Leadership elected at the Gweru Congress convened an emergency meeting to consider both the contents of President Chamisa’s statement and its immediate implications.

“It is important to remember that President Chamisa was elected unopposed at the Gweru National Congress in May 2019. His leadership and Presidency of the party has never been in dispute or contestation. Until his statement, he was the undisputed President of the party.

“The Party leadership resolved that power and authority will collectively reside in the national leadership elected at the Gweru National Congress.

“The Leadership further reaffirmed the authority of National, Provincial, District, Ward and Branch Executive committees elected leading to the May 2019 Gweru Congress,” read the statement.