CCC’s 12 disqualified candidates’ appeal hearing set for Wednesday

By Staff Reporter

The Supreme Court will this Wednesday hear the appeal by 12 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) aspiring MPs who were blocked from taking part in the August 23 election because their nomination papers were filed late.

A three-panel bench chaired by Justice Antonia Guvava set the hearing for Wednesday following a case management meeting with the legal teams representing both parties.

The 12 were disqualified following an application by Zanu PF activists styling themselves as “registered voters.”

The Zanu PF activists argued that CCC candidates filed their nomination papers after the 4pm deadline on June 21.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission had opposed the applications, insisting that the 12 filed on time.

CCC candidates had opposed the application arguing that the High Court had no jurisdiction to hear and determine the matter, a position they maintain in their appeal.

They said the application was a review disguised as a declarator adding that Zanu PF activists had no locus standi legal interest in the matter.

However, Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Bongani Ndlovu delivered the judgment Thursday ruling that the 12 had filed their papers.

In their Supreme Court appeal, the 12 are seeking a relief that the court declines jurisdiction over the matter with costs at the higher scale of legal practitioner and own client being paid by the applicants jointly and severally the one paying the other to be absolved.

CCC candidates will file their heads by the end of day Tuesday and the respondents will file their heads.

The hearing will be at 2pm on Wednesday.

The 12 want the application by Zanu PF activists dismissed with costs at the higher scale of legal practitioner and own client being paid by the applicants jointly and severally the one paying the other to be absolved.