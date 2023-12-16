CCC’s Bulawayo youths consider protests, say they are ready to flood streets, die for Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) National Youth Task Force Administrator Pashor Sibanda has declared that if the government fails to reform, they will not hesitate to flood streets in Bulawayo, in a first show of force for the opposition party.

Sibanda who accused government of using ‘criminals and fraudsters’ to destabilise their opposition party, is part of the 14 Members of Parliament (MPs) who were recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu.

Tshabangu claims to be CCC’s Interim Secretary General and has maintained that all those he recalled had ceased to be members of the opposition outfit despite protestations from party President Nelson Chamisa.

Speaking at a Press Conference in Bulawayo on Thursday, Sibanda said as long as government had not stopped machinations to destroy their party, or made efforts to end the suffering of Zimbabweans, the streets would soon be their venue of the struggle.

“We want to put it clearly, without any fear or favour if the regime continues harassing our people, if the suffering of Zimbabweans continues as it is we will democratically, constitutionally peacefully hold them to account by any means necessary and unnecessary,” said Sibanda.

“We are ready to defend, we are ready to die for this country, to make sure we defend the victory of our people.

“We are aware of Zanu PF’s agenda to steal the will of the people and undermine the role of the alternative in the country.

“We have noted fraudsters and criminals being used by the regime as political conduits to collapse the people’s movement and aid a one-party state through illegal recalls.”

Sibanda was voted Cowdray Park legislator in August, beating Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube by 1,800 in what was one of the plebiscite’s key highlights.

With a High Court ruling in his favour on the eve of the election, Tshabangu ensured all those who were recalled could not contest on a CCC ticket meaning they could not reclaim their triumphs.

Added Sibanda: “We want to send a clear message to the regime to reform as a matter of urgency and let the will of the people be respected. Failure to do so, the streets shall be the avenue of our struggle.”