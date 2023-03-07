CCC’s Coltart claims sabotage after vehicle brakes are tampered with

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) official David Coltart has claimed sabotage after unidentified people tampered with his car’s braking systems.

The former Education minister said the motive of the act is still unknown adding he has experienced similar interferences on his vehicles before.

“Last week, I was advised by the mechanic who maintains that an attempt has been made to sabotage my vehicle. As will appear from the attached affidavit statement made by him before local lawyer Brazhnev Mathonsi, the front left brake system of my vehicle has been interfered with since the vehicle was last serviced.

“As is stated, my mechanic is adamant that this was sabotage. He says it is impossible for that particular valve to come loose of its own accord and he personally checked the braking system the last time it was serviced,” wrote Coltart.

The former Bulawayo East legislator said had he travelled with the car for another 100 to 200 kilometres, the brake system would have totally failed with “potentially devastating consequences” to his family travelling with the car.

Coltart did not mention the name of the mechanic for fear of victimization.

He added: “This is now the fourth time in the last 23 years that vehicles I use have been tampered with. The first occurred to a Nissan vehicle in the early 2000s when the brake lines were cut. The second occurred to the same vehicle a year later when the right inside tyre was deliberately burnt in a small area with the intention of causing it to burst.

“The worst was in 2012 when some of the front left wheel nuts were loosened in the same car affected by this incident, and the entire front left wheel came off when I was driving the car with my wife and youngest daughter in the vehicle with me. I of course have a good idea who is behind all of these attempts to cause me and my family harm. It is part and parcel of a modus which has used effectively against many people over decades.”