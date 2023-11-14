CCC’s Mabvuku by-election candidate Kufahakutizwi considers dropping out of race after supporter’s abduction, murder  

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

CITIZENS Coalition for Change’s (CCC) Mabvuku Constituency by-election candidate Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi has said he is considering pulling out of the December 9 race following the abduction and murder of Tapfumaneyi Masaya, a key member of his campaign team.

Masaya was allegedly abducted while conducting door-to-door campaigns on Saturday by suspected Zanu PF supporters, who according to reports were using a vehicle belonging to rival Scott Sakupwanya.

His body was found on Monday after an extensive search, heavily battered and bruised with indications of torture.

Kufahakutizwi said Masaya’s killing was weighing down heavily on him as his decision to contest was what drove the deceased to campaign on the day, with hope they win back their constituency.

The CCC legislator is part of those recalled by shadowy Sengezo Tshabangu in dramatic fashion barely a month after Zimbabwe’s August 23 polls.

He had initially beaten Sakupwanya in a heavily contested race.

Speaking to journalists at CCC’s Tuesday Press Conference Kufahakutizwi said Masaya’s killing was weighing heavily on him.

“We are in pain as the Mabvuku family, as the CCC family. This is a dark cloud that has fallen upon us and what has made this disturbing is that he was campaigning for me,” said Kufahakutizwi who stood beside the deceased’s wife Maria Zhuwawo.

“He died while convincing people to vote for me.

“There was no President to vote for, no council but me after my recall. I want to engage the party on whether going for the by-election is worth all this, at the end of the day we cannot preside over dead bodies.”

Some of the clothes worn by Masaya on the day, including his underwear, were found stashed in a police trunk bearing a Force Number being kept under wraps.

Jeffrey Kalosi, who was abducted together with Masaya, blindfolded and assaulted before being dumped near Chabwino, is reportedly assisting police with investigations amid reports he has been barred from referring to the incident as an abduction.

Masaya’s postmortem is expected on Wednesday, with burial details set to be shared soon after.

His murder follows that of four other CCC supporters in the past two years at the hands of suspected State Security agents or Zanu PF supporters.