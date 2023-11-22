Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s candidate for the Mabvuku-Tafara constituency Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi has relaunched his December by-election campaign after considering dropping out of the race following the abduction and murder of Tapfumaneyi Masaya.

CCC activist Masaya, a key member of Kufahakutizwi’s campaign team was allegedly abducted on November 11 and murdered by suspected Zanu PF supporters while conducting door-to-door campaigns in Mabvuku.

Witnesses have claimed the assailants were using a vehicle belonging to Kufahakutizwi’s rival and Zanu PF candidate, gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya.

Masaya’s body was found two days later at the intersection of Arcturus and Lobho roads in the Cleveland area following an extensive search by his family and opposition members.

He was buried at Tafara Cemetery on Saturday.

Police have since indicated that investigations are underway and no arrests have been made yet.

Masaya’s murder left Kufahakutizwi uncertain about participating in the election which the opposition says has been turned into a “life or death issue” by the ruling Zanu PF.

“Mabvuku-Tafara let us be ready for the elections.

“We are relaunching the campaign soon after the death of our own pastor Masaya.

“We are saying as Mabvuku- Tafara constituency, pastor Masaya will not just die for nothing, like we buried him on Saturday we are also going to bury Zanu PF on the 9th of December by-election.

“We are going to win Mabvuku for everyone, victory is certain, and we remain solid,” Kufahakutizwi said.

● "Masaya won't die for nothing," recalled @CCCZimbabwe MP for Mabvuku @KufaMunya says he is ready for the December 9 by-election. This comes after his campaign manager Tapfumaneyi Masaya was allegedly abducted & murdered by suspected security agents. pic.twitter.com/shCafTB040 — NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) November 21, 2023

He is one of the 28 legislators recalled by self-proclaimed CCC interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.

In a recent interview, Tshabangu, whom the opposition has described as an “impostor” said he erred in recalling Kufahakutizwi who thumped Sakupwanya in the August elections.