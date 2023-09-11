CCC’s Makone elected Harare Mayor, promises turnaround of service delivery

Spread This News

By Reason Razao | Senior Reporter

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change councillor Ian Makone has been elected Mayor of Harare.

Makone will be deputized by fellow party member and councillor Kudzai Kadzombe.

The newly elected Mayor got 46 votes with his rival, Councillor Utete managing seven while Kadzombe emerged victorious with a strong showing of 47 votes against Councillor Chums’s seven votes.

In his inauguration speech, Makone acknowledged the shortcomings of the local authority and promised to turn its fortunes around.

Harare City Council has been on the receiving end of a fierce backlash from ratepayers for failing to deliver basic services such as safe tap water and regular refuse collection.

“Our single-minded commitment in the provision of service to all residents in Harare regardless of political affiliation need no mention.

“We are accountable to the residents of Harare and we shall be a listening council. A litmus test on a decision made in this chamber is whether it addresses issues and interests of residents,” said Makone.

“We shall be guided by the law and the promises we made during our campaigns. These promises must have factored the decisions that were made by those who elected us.”

Makone’s predecessors have been in antagonistic relations with the central government.

“The relation between local and central government is important and will be guided by the Urban Councils Act as read with the constitution.

“This council will make every effort to minimize impediments to the smooth functioning of its operations focusing on service expectation of residents,” said the Mayor.

He added that his council will work within the budgeting timeline approved of the city budget.

“Our relationship with residents is all important facilitated by the transparency of decisions and in their execution.”

Makone said the CCC-led council will be open to working with different entities, NGOs, churches and associations in providing quality services delivery.

The mayor warned councillors against engaging in corrupt activities.

“I urge anyone inclined to irregular or corrupt practices that there will be no sacred cows,” he added.