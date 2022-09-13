CCC’s Mamombe and Chimbiri ‘disappointed’ as freedom bid fails

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga I Senior Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator, Joana Mamombe, and counterpart Cecilia Chimbiri were Monday left disappointed after the court threw out an application for discharge in a case of allegedly faking their own abduction.

Deputy Chief Magistrate, Faith Mushure ruled the two had a case to answer and should return to court this Thursday for defence hearing.

Defence lawyer, Alec Muchadehama said he disputes the magistrate’s findings.

“We had applied for discharge in the matter of Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri on the basis that so far, the evidence led by the state from 10 witnesses does not establish a case against them,” said Muchadehama.

“The magistrate said ‘No’. As far as she was concerned there was that evidence. Naturally, we are disappointed and do not agree with the findings of the magistrate.

“In that regard… the way forward, we are going to study the ruling with the clients and map the way forward. The case is continuing on September 15 for defence, but it will proceed depending on what we agree with the clients.”

Mamombe and Chimbiri were arrested together with their friend, Netsai Marova, who skipped the country last year with an arrest warrant later issued against her.

They insist they were arrested at a roadblock near Harare Show Grounds by suspected state officers, who tortured them before dumping the trio at a shopping centre near Bindura.

Medical affidavits show they were brutally assaulted to an extent they were unable to walk, and spent several days in hospital, before they were discharged.