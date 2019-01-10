Celebrations in Congo’s capital as opposition candidate wins

By Associated Press

Joyous dancing erupted in the streets of Congo’s capital to celebrate the surprise victory of opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi, who was early Thursday declared winner of the long-delayed, disorganized and controversial presidential election.

“Today I am happy,” said Tshisekedi. “Happy for you, my base (his supporters). Happy for the people of Congo. Everyone is celebrating that there is peace. No one could imagine the scenario where an opposition candidate could be victorious!”

However, rival opposition candidate Martin Fayulu charged the results had been rigged by outgoing President Joseph Kabila who made a backroom deal with Tshisekedi. Kabila may have negotiated with Tshisekedi to prevent anti-corruption crusader Fayulu from winning, according to Fayulu, diplomats and observers.

Tshisekedi, who received 38 percent of the vote according to the electoral commission’s results, had not been widely considered the leading candidate and is relatively untested. Long in the shadow of his father, the now deceased opposition leader Etienne, Tshisekedi startled Congo shortly before the election by breaking away from the unified opposition candidate, Fayulu, to stand on his own.

Fayulu quickly denounced Tshisekedi’s victory as fraud. The results were an “electoral hold up” that were “rigged, fabricated and invented” and do “not reflect the truth of the ballots,” said Fayulu. Speaking to the press shortly after the results, Fayulu called on the Congolese people to “rise as one man to protect victory.”

Fayulu, a former Exxon manager and Kinshasa lawmaker, received 34 percent of the vote in the electoral commission’s results. He claims that he won a majority of the votes and that he was deprived of victory because a deal was made with Tshisekedi.

“How long are we going to negotiate results?” said Fayulu. “In 2006, Jean-Pierre Bemba’s victory was stolen, in 2011 Étienne Tshisekedi’s victory was stolen. In 2018 victory won’t be stolen from Martin Fayulu.”

Fayulu urged the Catholic Church to release the results from its team of 40,000 observers who recorded voting tallies posted at each of the polling centers. Last week, the Catholic Church said their observations showed a clear winner, and many say that was Fayulu.