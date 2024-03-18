Celine Dion ‘determined’ to perform again amid stiff person syndrome battle

Spread This News

By PageSix

Céline Dion said her battle with stiff person syndrome is “one of the hardest experiences of (her) life.”

She is on a mission to get back onstage despite battling stiff person syndrome.

“Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible,” the pop diva, 55, wrote on Instagram Friday.

She then added alongside a photo of herself with son René-Charles Angélil, 23, and 13-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson, “I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!”

The singer announced her diagnosis in December 2022. She shared the news in a tearful video.

Dion shared the message in honor of stiff person syndrome awareness day, which is on March 15.

“I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS,” the “My Heart Will Go On” singer continued in her post.

“I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!” she concluded, signing off, “Love Celine xx.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, stiff person syndrome is a “rare, progressive neurological disorder” that can cause stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs.

In December 2022, Dion went public with her diagnosis and described it at the time as “a very rare neurological syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people.”

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” she said in an emotional video at the time.

Dion was forced to cancel her “Courage” tour shortly after, but promised fans even then that she was “not giving up” and couldn’t “wait to see” them again.

Dion made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards in February. She was there to present the Album of the Year award.

Last December, her sister Claudette Dion shared that the mother of three had allegedly “lost control” of her muscles amid her health woes.

“The Power of Love” singer told the audience during the live broadcast at the time, “When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart.