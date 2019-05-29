Cell Insurance and Cell Medical Fund get ISO certification

By Alois Vinga

CELL Insurance Private Limited and its subsidiary Cellmed Health Medical Fund, have received the International Standards Organisation (ISO) 9001:2015 certification in a development signifying improved efficiency and quality of service being offered by the company.

Speaking at the occasion to hand over the certificates Tuesday, Standards Association of Zimbabwe’s Eve Gadzikwa revealed that the company had proved its worth after going through a very tough test.

“Thank you very much for inviting the Standards Association of Zimbabwe to certify your organisation and to witness this momentous occasion where we are now handing over two certificates and allow me to congratulate the companies.

“I want to mention that I have handed all the certificates to this organisation from 2013 and we continue to stand by the company because they walk the talk. The achievements is testament of resilience and implementation of standards which enable the conducting of business in a professional way,” Gadzikwa said.

The certification shows that the company is doing well in the market and generally boosts confidence in the company team.

Cell Insurance Company chief executive, Ish Makuzwa expressed gratitude saying that the company’s effective quality management systems has guaranteed high service standards for its customers.

“The Quality Management System is strongly ingrained in the organisations Strategic Plan.

“Our Service Charter which forms the interface between the Quality Management System and the strategic plan reflects our commitment to our external and internal stakeholders to providing consistent and professional services that are in line with our core values,” he said.

The Cell Insurance Group comprises of three companies, Cell Insurance, its subsidiary Nectare (Pvt) Ltd and associate company Cellmed Health Medical Fund. Cell Insurance Company specialises in alternative risk transfer solutions.

It began its operations in 2004 with a mission to bring Cell Captive business and alternative risk transfer products to the market. In 2009, Cell Insurance spread its wings and expanded through a partnership with Lidwala Insurance into Swaziland.