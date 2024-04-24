Central bank’s transparency a key factor to ZiG’s stability – ZIMCODD

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

THE Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) says increasing the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) transparency and adopting advanced financial technologies are key factors in stabilising the recently introduced Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency.

The RBZ recently launched the ZiG and scrapped the ZWL after it had significantly depreciated over the past few months. In the first quarter of the year alone, the ZWL depreciated by over 260%.

Zimbabweans are sceptical about the value of ZiG, as they believe that like the ZWL it will be quickly devalued due to the high demand for forex, particularly the US dollar.

In a statement, ZIMCODD said there is a need to create ZiG demand.

“There is a need to create demand for the local currency to help prop its value against foreign currency.

“To help create ZiG demand in a multicurrency regime, payment of all government taxes and government services must be settled in ZiG.

“However, it must take a gradual approach to avoid the excessive creation of unbacked ZiG, which fuels depreciation and inflationary pressures in the economy.

ZIMCODD said there is a need for increasing RBZ transparency which will then help in boosting ZiG power.

“Since the ZiG concept is based on anchor reserve assets, there is a need for increased transparency at the RBZ, such as independent auditing of gold reserves in vaults and timeous publication of vital monetary aggregates like reserve money.

“Transparency will foster better communication between RBZ and all its stakeholders, thereby reducing uncertainty.”

ZIMCODD highlighted that there is a chance for ZiG to succeed if the RBZ and banks adopt advanced technologies such as distributed ledger technology, which guarantees transparency and efficiency of transactions and is even difficult to disrupt.

The organisation added, “It remains the public’s view that while accumulating reserves to back the ZiG is crucial, having an independent and effective central bank that the public can trust is paramount.

“As such, authorities must swiftly undertake bold reforms to regain lost market confidence.

“Only through social consensus and swift implementation of sector-wide reforms (public and private sector alike) will the ZiG be able to perform the main functions of money: store of value, medium of exchange and unit of account.”