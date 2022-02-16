CEO Clubs Network Honours Dubai-Based Zim Tycoon

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE prestigious CEO Clubs Network Worldwide International Business Organisation has awarded Dubai based Zimbabwean businessman Tempter Paul Tungwarara a Very Important Person (V.I.P) membership status.

The CEO Clubs Network is a corporate membership-based Club and by-invitation-only international organisation with members across various industries from private sectors, government entities, diplomats and business councils.

Tungwarara, who is the chairman of Prevail Building Contracting, was awarded the certificate in December last year to the sound business platform which has been in existence for over decade.

His certificate of recognisation was signed by Tariq Ahmed Nzami, the founder and CEO of the Club Network.

Tungwara said he felt humbled to be made ambassador for Zimbabwe by CEO Clubs Network Worldwide.

“This is not only a recognisation for me personally but for Zimbabwe. The honour places me in the company of renowned market mover and business executives. Networking is marketing, marketing one’s self, our country’s uniqueness to attract foreign direct investment. Your network is your net worth. Networking is an investment in one’s business. It takes time and when done correctly yields high return on investment for years to come,” said Tungwarara.

Tungwara has been very instrumental in marketing Zimbabwe particularly in Asia and negotiating deals that attract Foreign Direct Investment in the country.

CEO Clubs Network creates the most effective business platform for CEOs and senior executives to share experiences, explore opportunities and grow business locally and internationally.

The best Business Clubs Network connecting CEOs and senior executives worldwide.

The CEO Clubs Network has successfully launched CEO Clubs around the world namely- but not limited to UAE Chapter, CEO Clubs UK Chapter, CEO Clubs Bahrain Chapter, CEO Clubs Pakistan Chapter, CEO Clubs Nigeria Chapter, CEO Clubs Saudi Arabia Chapter, and CEO Clubs Mauritius Chapter.

With strong focus in member engagements, member collaborations at the Club, the CEO Club members have been growing their connections and business after they joined the Club.