Certificate of Sponsorship Scandal: Legal expert says no one should pay; explains what to do if charged

A UK-BASED legal expert has warned companies in the health and social care sector recruiting from Zimbabwe and other countries that they were risked having their licences revoked by making job applicants pay for certificates of sponsorship (COS).

Care workers recruited to look after elderly and disabled people in Britain are being charged thousands of dollars, in some cases as much as US$8,000, in illegal fees and then forced to work under exploitative conditions for very low wages.

In a recent interview with newzimbabwe.com, UK attorney Andrew Nyamayaro, principal at Tann Law Solicitors, said COS charges should be paid by the employer, adding that – in total – the cost was well under £2,000.

He also explained what those who have been made to pay thousands of dollars in illegal charges can do by way of recourse.

