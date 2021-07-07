CFI Battles To Rescue Victoria Foods From Judicial Management

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

AGRO-industrial firm, CFI Holdings Limited is battling to rescue its subsidiary, Victoria Foods Limited (VFL) from judicial management with plans to recapitalise the unit thereafter.

Repeated and frantic efforts to pull the firm from judicial management since 2016 have yielded no fruit.

At the time the entity required a US$12 million capital injection to return to normal operations.

Last year, CFI also the company tabled plans to rescue the subsidiary from judicial management.

“The group continues to pursue the exit of Victoria Foods from judicial management, with plans to thereafter further recapitalise all the business units during and beyond the second half of the year,” CFI group chairperson, Itai Pasi said.

She underscored the need to align overhead cost structures and adapting the business to the changing business environment remains as a top priority to ensuring sustainability of the operations.

“In addition, the management of a consistent raw material supply line for Agrifoods and Victoria Foods will remain an on-going priority given the prevailing liquidity situation in the economy and the long delivery lead times for importing critical raw materials and products,” said Pasi.

During the period under review, Victoria Foods resumed mealie-meal and flour production despite continuing to operate under care and maintenance.

Meanwhile, the CFI group inflation-adjusted revenue for the half year increased by 79,8%, from $1,98 billion in the previous period, to $3,56 billion attributable to increased demand for farming inputs during the period.

The growth was also prompted by a good agricultural season on the back of good rains.

Retail operations during the period contributed 95,4% whilst farming operations contributed 4,6% of the total turnover.

Operating profit inclusive of monetary gains increased by 32.1% to $318.8 million, up from $ 241,4 million achieved in the prior period attributable to increased procurement efficiencies and strengthened cost containment efforts sustained during the period.

“The group achieved profit before tax of $252,7 million against $90,2 million for prior year, an increase of 180,3%,” added Pasi.