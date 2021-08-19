CFI, Fidelity Land Ownership Dispute Risks US$30 Million In Policyholder Funds

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

FIDELITY Life Assurance Zimbabwe (Flaz) policyholders’ could get their hands scorched if the acquisition of Langford Estates is reversed, Newzimbabwe.com has established.

Well-placed sources at Fidelity told this publication that policyholders’ funds amounting to US$30 million were at risk if the deal went awry.

Heightened uncertainty around the transaction has forced management at the at the Zimbabwe stock exchange listed company to hold off the development of residential units at the Langford estates, the sources added.

“The company is extremely concerned about the Langford Estates transaction and what it means for policy holders. The material loss or prejudice policyholders is around US$30 million if the deal is reversed. This deal cannot be allowed to fail. The effect of this court challenge has been to put everything on hold and that has resulted in potential earnings loss,” a source said.

CFI Holdings and Fidelity are currently engaged in a vicious legal battle over the legality of the sale of Langford Estates with the group challenging the transaction that saw the life assurance company purchasing an 81% equity stake in the disputed asset.

The case is still before the courts three years later.

The sale of Langford, a vast envelop of land measuring 834 hectares in Harare South, was approved by Fidelity Life and CFI shareholders at their respective Extraordinary General Meetings (EGM)’s held in October 2015.

However, when controversial British billionaire Nicholas van Hoogstraten took control of CFI Holdings after sharp shareholder differences at the group, he instituted legal proceedings to set aside the transaction he described at the time as “fraudulent.”

Sources said the contentious deal valued at US$18 million was part of Fidelity’s plan to ringfence policyholder funds in inflation-proof investments.

Langford Estates, an asset key to the life savings of policyholders, would materially impact the savings and lives of over 140 000 principal policyholders, the sources added.

The bitter fight between CFI and Fidelity has seen the development of 12,000 residential units meant to support the Government’s National Housing programme, being shelved.

The troubled southern African country has a massive housing backlog.

Fidelity Life Assurance in 2015 entered into a Debt Assumption and Compromise Agreement with CFI and five commercial banks. Under this deal, Fidelity assumed CFI Holdings Limited’s debts and obligations valued at US$18 million.

The deal was prompted by the need to restructure CFI’s balance sheet that was causing headaches to creditors amid fears the group’s assets would be attached and auctioned for a song.

When reached for comment Fidelity Life marketing manager Melanie Gumbo said she could not comment on the matter as it was before the courts.

“We are unable to respond on the specific questions you have raised relating to a matter that is before the courts. We feel commenting on this would amount to disregarding subjudice rules,” Gumbo said.

Fidelity Life insists the deal is legal, binding and enforceable given that all conditions precedent for the transaction were met prior to its consummation.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange ruled the results of an EGM used by Willoughby, van Hoogstraten’s investment vehicle in CFI, disregarded listing rules.

At the time the transaction was signed, CFI was exposed to several financial institutions secured via a Security Sharing Agreement, by the land held through Langford Estates.

“In essence, Fidelity saved CFI from financial ruin but that is not a story you hear,” a source said.

CFI stood to lose Langford in the event of a foreclosure after several attempts to dispose of the land had failed.

The transaction was okayed by CFI shareholders at EGM prior to the transaction.

Sources say the slow pace at which the wheels of justice are turning have forced the company to hold off further developments on the disputed land.

In the five months to May, Fidelity posted inflation adjusted revenue of ZWL450.7 million, a 96% jump from ZWL229.6 million in the prior year.

Its FLAZ and Vanguard business contributed 84% of total core revenue, the company said in a trading update.

Gross premium written for the Zimbabwe Life and Pensions business increased by 187% to ZWL142.3 million compared to ZWL49.7 million from priority.