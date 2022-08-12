Chakabva retains captaincy for upcoming India series

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S limited overs skipper Craig Ervine has been ruled out of Zimbabwe’s three-match One Day International (ODI) Series against India which gets underway at Harare Sports Club next Thursday (August 18).

Ervine missed the just-ended ODI series against Bangladesh due to hamstring and knee injuries and was expected to make a return ahead of the visit by India.

He has however been omitted from the 17-man squad announced by Zimbabwe Cricket and wicketkeeper-batsman Regis Chakabva will continue as captain of the team in his absence.

Chakabva stood in as captain in two matches in the just-ended three-match ODI contest against Bangladesh, which Zimbabwe won 2-1.

Chakabva enjoyed immediate success as captain after smashing a century off just 73 balls, which is the fastest ODI century by a Zimbabwean.

The 34-year-old would however miss the last ODI against Bangladesh due to a sprained hand and will be aiming for more success against a very tough opponent.

In addition to Ervine, Zimbabwe will also be without the bowling trio of Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara and Wellington Masakadza due to injuries.

Veteran allrounder Sean Williams, who missed the ODI series against Bangladesh due to personal issues is also missing from the squad but batting allrounder Ryan Burl has been included in the side after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Zimbabwe Squad:

Regis Chakabva (captain), Sikandar Raza, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga