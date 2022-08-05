Chakabva to captain Zimbabwe in ODI series against Bangladesh

Spread This News

By Cricket Correspondent

HARARE: Regis Chakabva will captain Zimbabwe in the three-match one-day international (ODI) series against Bangladesh, with regular skipper Craig Ervine sitting out as he looks to fully recuperate from the hamstring and knee niggles that he has been nursing.

The hosts will also be without all-rounder Sean Williams who has been granted permission by Zimbabwe Cricket to attend to some personal matters.

While the veteran pair is missing out, Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tarisai Musakanda have been brought in for the ODI series.

The rest of the players in Zimbabwe’s 15-man squad were involved in the just-ended Twenty20 international series against Bangladesh which the home side won by two victories to one.

The first ODI will be played at Harare Sports Club this Friday, before the two sides lock horns again on Sunday.

The third and final game is scheduled for next Wednesday at the same venue.

All matches will start at 9.15 AM Harare time.

FULL ZIMBABWE ODI SQUAD:

Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis (captain), Evans Bradley, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Munyonga Tony, Musakanda Tarisai, Ngarava Richard, Nyauchi Victor, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton