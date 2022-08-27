Chamisa accuses Mnangagwa of abusing churches

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa has attacked President Emmerson Mnangagwa for making churches a campaigning ground stating that holy grounds should be respected.

His remarks come at a time Mnangagwa is moving around the country attending to church gatherings mainly those of the apostolic sects who have promised to vote for him in the upcoming 2023 presidential elections.

Posting on his Facebook on Saturday, Chamisa said Mnangagwa should approach churches in a dignified manner than to impose himself for intimidation’s sake.

“Politicians must desist from defiling places of worship and prayer by bringing contaminating toxicity and politics, turning holy ground into hunting ground for votes and political advocacy and canvassing.

“All politicians who visit church gatherings for political grandstanding should sincerely introspect and check if they are in their lane. Let’s go to church to worship and praise God Almighty and seek God’s blessings rather than turn Church gatherings into political rallies,” said Chamisa.

Mnangagwa has been all over the churches including the Emmanuel Makandiwa led Pentecostal United Family International Church (UFIC), ZCC and major indigenous apostolic sects.

Mnangagwa has expressed an interest in major indigenous churches and keeps company of church leaders such as self-proclaimed prophets Panganai Java for religious endorsements.