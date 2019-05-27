New Zimbabwe.com

Chamisa ally Hwende beats Mwonzora for SG post

27th May 2019

By Richard Chidza in Gweru

The fight for the MDC secretary general’s position that was billed to be a tight contest turned into a stroll for Kuwadzana East MP Charlton Hwende who beat outgoing SG Douglas Mwonzora by over 1 000 votes.

Hwende polled 2 099 votes against Mwonzora’s 721 while Daniel Molokele was a distant third with.

Former Education Minister David Coltart cruised to victory in the race for treasurer general, beating Tapiwa Mashakada 3 917 against his opponent’s paltry 490 votes.

However, there was a disparity of over 1 000 votes between the people who voted for the treasurer general’s position against those that voted in the race for the secretary post.

