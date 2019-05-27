Chamisa ally Hwende beats Mwonzora for SG post

By Richard Chidza in Gweru

The fight for the MDC secretary general’s position that was billed to be a tight contest turned into a stroll for Kuwadzana East MP Charlton Hwende who beat outgoing SG Douglas Mwonzora by over 1 000 votes.

Hwende polled 2 099 votes against Mwonzora’s 721 while Daniel Molokele was a distant third with.

Former Education Minister David Coltart cruised to victory in the race for treasurer general, beating Tapiwa Mashakada 3 917 against his opponent’s paltry 490 votes.

However, there was a disparity of over 1 000 votes between the people who voted for the treasurer general’s position against those that voted in the race for the secretary post.