Chamisa appoints former top cop as MDC defence chief

MDC President Nelson Chamisa has appointed former police Senior Assistant Commissioner Emmanuel Chimwanda as party secretary for defence in his new National Executive Council announced Wednesday.

Chimwanda, who once served as Commissioner in the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), replaces ex-army Major Giles Mutsekwa.

“We do not want weaknesses in the party. We must have intelligence. We must know what our opponent is planning. So yes, (Costa) Machingauta is going to be in charge of that.

“Mr Emmanuel Chimwanda, a former Assistant Commissioner whom we have worked with for a long time, is now going to head our Defence and Security,” Chamisa said at a Thursday party headquarters press briefing to announce his new lieutenants.

It is however not the first time the former top cop has been tasked with security related duties by an MDC leader.

Chimwanda (pictured left) was in 2009 appointed by then MDC leader and State Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai (now late) to the post of director of security in the prime minister’s office.

Chimwanda is best remembered for the arrest of the late notorious war veterans leader Chenjerai Hitler Hunzvi.

Hunzvi had led Zanu (PF) supporters and war veterans on a violent orgy targeting opposition supporters in Bikita during the 2000 elections, in which the MDC, contesting for the first time since formation a year ago, whittled down Zanu PF’s parliamentary dominance.

He later dumped the police force insisting he would rather leave with his principles intact than take orders to allow some militant Zanu PF supporters to brutalise fellow citizens with impunity.