Chamisa appoints Mahere spokesperson in MDC mini reshuffle

By Alois Vinga

MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa has appointed firebrand lawyer and party politician Fadzayi Mahere as spokesperson of the main opposition.

Mahere, who replaces Daniel Molokele, is among 16 other strategic appointments made as part of the opposition chief’s attempts to sharpen the MDC Alliance’s National Standing Committee which is responsible for the day-to-day running of the party.

Although a late comer into the MDC fold, having contested the 2018 parliamentary elections as an independent candidate, Mahere could have been rewarded for her unwavering stand against the Zanu PF led administration.

Later appointed party secretary for education, the Harare lawyer was prominent member of Pastor Evan Mawarire’s #ThisFlag Movement which once shook then President Robert Mugabe’s regime through protests in 2016.

In his appointments, Chamisa also deployed one-time party youth leader and now MP Happymore Chidziva as secretary for rural mobilisation and strategy in the president’s office.

Other key appointments made include former Bulawayo legislator Felix Mafa Sibanda and Clifford Hlatywayo as deputies to Mahere.

MP Concillia Chinanzvavana and David Chimhini were elevated to the positions of deputy secretary generals of the party.

Murisi Zvizvai and Buda Masara were appointed to the positions of deputy organising secretaries.

Harare councillor Ian Makone was appointed secretary for elections and is deputised Ellen Shiriyedenga.

The local government portfolio was given to Sesel Zvidzai who will be deputised by Jacob Mafume.

Former minister Jameson Timba and ex-Daily News journalist Luke Tamborinyoka were appointed deputy secretaries for presidential affairs while one-time party youth leader Lovemore Chinoputsa was appointed deputy secretary for international relations and cooperation.

Speaking on the latest appointments, a top MDC-Alliance official told NewZimbabwe.com the party reached the decision after seeing the need to strengthen the strategic pillars in the midst of political turbulence.

“The party has always had two deputy secretary generals and the current appointments focus on administration, presidential affairs, local governance and pays particular attention to rural communities.

“So this is a total revamp with geographical balance to maximise the party’s efficiency,” he said.