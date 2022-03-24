Chamisa Attacks Mnangagwa Over NGO Ban Threat

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CC) president, Nelson Chamisa Thursday hit back at Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa for threatening to expel NGOs, saying the entities are aiding in areas where the government has dismally failed.

Mnangagwa on Wednesday threatened to expel NGOs that refuse to tow tow the government line as he delivered his keynote address at a campaign rally in Chitungwiza.

He said all NGOs who refuse to comply with his administration’s regulations would be expelled from the country.

But Chamisa, in his own address to party supporters at a rally in Epworth, said the NGOs cannot be blamed for the current socio-economic problems bedevilling the country.

He said the country was brought to its knees by systematic corruption and looting by the Zanu PF-led government and NGOs exists to fill that gap.

“Epworth does not have a modern health facility where people can get treated. Epworth carries over 300 000 people but look at what Mnangagwa’s government is doing They want to ban NGOs. They do not want NGOs, yet I know NGOs in this country are the ones who have been doing all the work that the government has failed to do,” Chamisa said.

Chamisa further criticised the Mnangagwa-led government’s tendency to choke the democratic space through stringent legislation.

“The issue of coming up with the Private Voluntary Organisation Bill is ill-timed, misplaced, misbegotten and wrong priorities for any government. We are saying that the NGOs must do their job, they are not political parties, don’t fear NGOs,” Chamisa added.

“Let us allow NGOs to partner with the government for developmental,” said Chamisa.