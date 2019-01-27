CHAMISA briefly blocked by soldiers at Tuku’s burial; MDC leader barred from VIP tent

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION MDC leader Nelson Chamisa was subjected to further harassment by the security services Sunday as he tried to attend the burial of national hero and cultural icon Oliver Mtukudzi.

The comes after he was refused entry into a Tuku tribute concert held at the national sports stadium in Harare on Saturday

NewZimbabwe.com reporters covering the burial said former deputy prime minister and MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe was the first to be refused entry into Tuku’s homestead through the main gate.

“The MDC leader identified herself as Honourable Dr Khupe but the soldiers were not interested and scoffed at her saying they were also ‘honourable’,” said NewZimbabwe.com’s correspondent.

While Khupe was stuck at the gate, MDC leader Chamisa also arrived and police officers formed a human chain, blocking him from entering the homestead.

“Both Khupe and Chamisa were stuck at the gate for some time,” said our reporter.

“The hatred between the two evident. There were no words exchanged; they did not even look at each other.

“Chamisa was later allowed in but they barred him from the VIP tent, and he ended up just sitting with other ordinary mourners.”

More to follow …