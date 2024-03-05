Chamisa calls for education overhaul to align with advancing technology

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

OPPOSITION politician Nelson Chamisa has called for an overhaul of the country’s education system – which he says is lagging – for it to align with the rapid growth of technology.

Chamisa said the education system is yet to match that of the rest of the world.

“Our aim is to turn Zimbabwe into a business hub, tech hub and education hub of the world. To achieve this we must take bold steps and make revolutionary moves. In a New Great Zimbabwe, we will turn things around and become a superpower in the next three decades. For the next 10 years, we have 3 key revolutions: blockchain, AI and Biotech revolutions.

“The rapid speed at which these technologies — AI, quantum computing, the metaverse, and others – are evolving will be a pressing question, especially as we try to grapple with the challenges relative to this constant evolution. We must be ready to use emerging technologies and AI to govern better, making government systems trustworthy, inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable,” said Chamisa.

Chamisa added that the education system should be based on inculcating entrepreneurship skills to students, a shift from the existing one.

“We need to restructure the education system. The system is teaching a lot of wrong lessons. We must focus on entrepreneurship not just on creating employees. We must teach leadership and citizenship from kindergarten right up to tertiary levels.

“Our education system is designed to prepare labourers and workers. We must produce employers and entrepreneurs more. We must teach that mastering a skill not is more valuable than memorizing a subject. The education curriculum must intentionally balance between academic and vocational education,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s educational system has been under scrutiny from observers arguing that it is redundant churning out students who do not fit in the industrialised world.

To address this the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education introduced Continuous Assessment Learning Assessment (CALA), which received condemnation from parents and teachers, leading to its scrapping.

It was replaced with a heritage-based curriculum, with teachers in the dark over its execution.

Chamisa said the curriculum is being imposed without stakeholder consultations.

“During the election campaigns, I made a strong case for the scrapping of the Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA). Government finally scrapped the Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) amid escalating pressure from learners and parents, replacing it with a heritage-based education curriculum. It admits of no debate that the CALA system is an experiment that failed. It had unfairly jeopardized a generation. Like its predecessor CALA, the heritage-based curriculum will fail on the basis that it is COMMAND Curriculum- a product of zero consultation and has been foisted on learners,” said Chamisa.