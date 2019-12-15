Chamisa chides ED for ‘trusting in witchdoctors’, says scarf is for ritual purposes

By Anna Chibamu

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has launched a scathing attack on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing the national leader of too much trust in witch doctors while also suggesting his rival’s continued scarf wearing was out of superstition.

Chamisa was speaking Saturday during a memorial service held for late MDC MP Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, daughter to founding party leader Morgan Tsvangirai at the latter’s Strathaven home in Harare.

The soon to be 42-year-old opposition leader told family, relatives of the late Tsvangirais as well as MDC members who attended the ceremony that he was taught by his former boss to trust in God.

“Tsvangirai taught me not to have anything to do with sangomas (witch doctors) and today I feel pity for those leaders who are always wearing bangles and scarfs even in hot weather,” he said in apparent reference to Mnangagwa.

“I feel pity for some politicians. You find that most of them spend most of their time visiting n’angas. A politician is given a bangle and fake anointing oil.

“I heard that some were recently burnt in Kariba. Nothing is above God. Do not be like Ndunge (prominent Chipinge traditional healer who died this year).

“Someone is given a bangle; a scarf is worn even in hot weather.

“If you have received Jesus Christ, you do not need all those unnecessary things.

“All those things bring bad luck within families, fights and deaths. I have often told MDC leaders to find Jesus Christ and do away with sangomas too.”

Chamisa also warned Mnangagwa to stop using the army against innocent citizens as has been happening in the recent past.

“…Do not use the army against the people. If you have an obsession for power, wanting to sing ‘Ndinotonga ndichitonga, ndichingotonga!(I will rule forever).

“This shows you do not know your calling. The country is run anyhow and no one bothers to check which direction it is taking. Bhurugwa ra Matirasa, chero zvazvaita. Chero zipi yakatarisa kumashure, ndakapfeka chete (a trousers worn by an insane person who does not know its front or back).

“If you were chosen to be a leader, it does not mean you are now a Prophet. There is an anointing that comes to a person.

“You are given either a Prophetic anointing, Priestly anointing or Kingly anointing; choose the best that suits you,” Chamisa said amid cheers from some MDC followers.

Chamisa appeared to be responding to Mnangagwa’s vows while officially opening the just ended Zanu PF annual national People’s Conference in Goromonzi Friday that no amount of tweeting against his controversial leadership would force him to abandon his job.