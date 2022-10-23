Chamisa condoles Mnangagwa over grandson’s death

Spread This News

OPPOSITION Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa has temporarily set aside political differences with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and consoled the Zanu PF leader following the death of his grandson Sunday.

Political tensions have escalated lately with the CCC accusing ruling Zanu PF party of unleashing violence against opposition supporters.

Chamisa however put their differences aside and expressed grief over the passing on of the President’s five-year-old grandson, Yasha, who succumbed to respiratory complications at a local hospital.

“Loss of a loved one is such a painful and sad moment. My deepest condolences to the @edmnangagwa family on the tragic loss of their beloved grandson, Yasha.

“Our prayers are with the family during this very difficult time. May Yasha’s soul rest in peace,” tweeted the CCC president Sunday.

Earlier during the day, Information Permanent Secretary, Nick Mangwana, in a statement, said the deceased was son of Sean Mnangagwa.

Said Mangwana, “lt is with a great sense of sadness that we inform the nation that His Excellency, President Cde E.D. Mnangagwa and the First Lady Dr A. Mnangagwa have lost their beloved grandson, Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa today.

“Yasha (5 years old) was Sean Mnangagwa’s son. He died at a local hospital where he was receiving treatment for respiratory complications.

“Our condolences to the family who deserve their privacy at this difficult time of bereavement.”