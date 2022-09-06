Chamisa congratulates Williams Ruto on winning the Kenyan election despite publicly backing Odinga

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has congratulated Kenya’s President elect Williams Ruto despite publicly endorsing his rival Raila Odinga.

Ruto garnered 50.5% of the vote in the closely fought election against 48.8% for Odinga.

Posting on twitter Chamisa also congratulated Kenyans for upholding peace.

“I congratulate President elect H. E Dr Williams Ruto on being declared the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya. Saluting all Kenyans for upholding peace. I applaud Kenya’s institutions for shepherding the electoral process and wish the new administration the best. #GodBlessKenya,” Chamisa said.

Before Chamisa had publicly endorsed Odinga, he posted a picture of himself together with Odinga on his twitter handle and said Zimbabweans were supporting Odinga.

“Kenya and Zimbabwe have a long history of cooperation in various facets for the growth and development of our peoples. As the Kenyans go to the polls, we wish our comrades and Kenyans in general, a peaceful democratic transition. Be assured Zimbabweans are with you now and beyond Raila Odinga” Chamisa said.

Ruto will be sworn in as Kenya’s fifth President next week.

Odinga after his defeat challenged the result at the supreme court saying they were fraudulent and tampered with.

Four of the seven electoral commissions refused to endorse the outcome alleging that the way the results were tallied were opaque.

However, Kenya’s Supreme Court ruled that Ruto was properly elected, dismissing Odinga’s petition seeking to annul the result.

Odinga accepted the supreme court’s decision however disagreed.