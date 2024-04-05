Chamisa criticizes Mnangagwa’s response to El Nino-induced drought- says it’s too late

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa criticized President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s declaration of a drought state of emergency, saying it came too late after the government ignored early warnings.

Mnangagwa declared the drought a state of emergency on Wednesday, making Zimbabwe the third Southern African country to sound the alarm joining Zambia and Malawi.

The declaration allows the country to receive aid as over 2.7 million people face starvation.

Chamisa argued that Zimbabwe’s leadership failures worsened the drought’s impact.

“Drought in Zimbabwe has become a perennial challenge evidenced by persistent extreme weather conditions. Poverty, disease, and cholera also characterize our national perils. These all constitute major threats to our national security. It’s like we’re stuck in a time loop since ‘07/‘08. This points to leadership failure.

“Declaring a state of emergency after the fact is too little too late, lame and lacking. We’ve ignored warnings from experts including the UN, WHO, WFP and our meteorological teams who gave these warnings more than a year ago. Our lack of preparedness shows that the drought of leadership and strategy is OUR BIGGEST DROUGHT HAZARD,” said Chamisa.

According to Mnangagwa, the country needs more than US$2 billion to mitigate the effects of the El Nino-induced drought. The drought will severely impact most Zimbabweans already struggling with a declining economy.

Chamisa said the country could have averted the hunger disaster had it prioritised the development of dams as water reservoirs

“We’ve got dams but they’re underdeveloped, silting up with no de-silting plans. We have too many undeveloped dam sites. We lack the right water harnessing and harvesting plans.

“Other countries with less rainfall manage better. With the right leadership and proper governance, Zimbabwe would be evergreen. We have a great deal for Zimbabwe- the Green Agenda revolution.

“Climate-smart solutions need a proactive strategy, not reactive policy. Our water systems and land use need effective management for preservation and sustainability.

“Declaring disaster late is no solution. Lives have been lost and continue to be lost. The policies are floppy, sloppy, slow and weak. We’re ready to provide the leadership that acts, not reacts. We must resolve the drought of leadership. Zimbabwe deserves better,” said Chamisa.