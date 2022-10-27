Chamisa denied access to CCC legislators Sikhala, Sithole at Chikurubi Maximum Prison 

CITIZENS Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has been denied access to incarcerated lawmakers Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole, again at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

Chamisa was made to wait three hours before being allowed to get into the premises.

He was then advised by prison officers that Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi had instructed them to deny him access.

This is despite having been granted access last week by the same ministry.

Chamisa told the media that barring him was harassment and abuse of the law.

“It is very sad and regrettable that we had come to visit our colleagues , honourable members of parliament Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole .

“It is an embarrassment, it is harassment and unacceptable that we have this kind of abuse of the law. Apart from just being an ordinary citizen I am also a practising lawyer and I have any right to see any client if need be, they threw away all those conditions to just make it a humiliating act as it has happened.

“Very unfortunate , we will fight this and we obviously continue to wish our colleagues well,” Chamisa said.

Sikhala, Sithole and a group of CCC activists were arrested on June 14 for allegedly inciting violence which rocked slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali’s funeral.

The group named the Nyatsime16 has been denied bail by both the lower courts and high court several times.