Chamisa denied access to jailed party activists  

By Thandiwe Garusa

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa was Monday denied entry into Chikurubi maximum prison where he sought to pay a visit to jailed lawmakers Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole and 13 other party activists.

The CCC members were arrested a month ago on allegations of inciting public violence soon after the murder of party activist Moreblessing Ali.

They have all been denied bail.

CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba said Chamisa was made to wait for three hours before being told that he is a high-profile political leader he was supposed to seek clearance first from the police.

Siziba said they were going to meet police commissioner general Godwin Matanga for a way forward.

“This behaviour by Zanu PF of trying to employ the prisons to act in a manner that is unprofessional and unpartisan is barbaric, inhumane, illegal, and uncalled for because we are Zimbabwean citizens and Zanu PF has no monopoly over the infrastructure of the state.

“We must be able to have access to our champions who are in prison, they are there because they are victims of state sponsored and Zanu PF engineered charges.

“Tomorrow we are going to meet with the commissioner general of the police to find out this new procedure that is illegal and not in the law about how Chamisa is going to access prisoners,” Siziba said.