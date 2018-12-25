Chamisa diplomatic blitz over Zimbabwe crisis

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has embarked on a whirlwind tour of the region in a bid to sell his idea of a Zimbabwean political dialogue to remedy a worsening national crisis.

He revealed through his Twitter page on meeting with South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa.

“A few days ago I had a fruitful meeting with my distinguished brother and fountain of wisdom, the President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa on a wide range of urgent and important issues regarding the wellbeing of the people of Zimbabwe,” said Chamisa without giving further detail.

Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume confirmed Chamisa has been meeting key regional figures.

“Yes, President Chamisa met with President Ramaphosa and emphasised on the need for dialogue in Zimbabwe.

“They spoke about the MDC Alliance’s five point plan to dialogue in order to extricate Zimbabwe from the legitimacy crisis that has manifested itself in the form of the economic crisis we are all experiencing,” said Mafume.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko could not be reached for comment.

Chamisa’s surprise meeting with Ramaphosa follows calls by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe for talks between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the latter’s 40-year-old rival.

Since the country’s July 30 elections, Chamisa has met with leading diplomats accredited to Harare who include the British envoy.

On October 30, Chamisa also met European Union envoy to Zimbabwe Timo Olkkonen in his bid to drum up support for his call for dialogue with Mnangagwa.

The Zanu PF leader however has rebuffed the opposition front-man’s overtures.

MDC sources claimed Chamisa has also met with the leaders from the region including Mozambique’s Filipe Nyusi among others.

“The reception has been good thus far. It has been very warm and we are building up the goodwill,” said a standing committee member who preferred anonymity.

“The president will meet with leaders from influential countries in the European block as well as the US.

“We cannot afford to take our eyes off the ball because the country is in turmoil and there is need to arrest the situation.

“The world does not need to wait for the outbreak of social upheaval in Zimbabwe in order to intervene.”