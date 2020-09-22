‘Chamisa Does Not Transport Mugabe Milk’

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance secretary-general Charlton Hwende has dismissed remarks by his erstwhile MDC-T colleague Douglas Mwonzora who claimed Nelson Chamisa’s trucks were in the business of transporting milk from Gushungo Dairy.

The dairy is owned by Grace Mugabe widow to former president Robert Mugabe.

Commemorating the MDC’s 21st anniversary Saturday at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House Mwonzora said told party supporters that the MDC Alliance leader was fronting a faction within Zanu PF, adding Chamisa was doing business with the Mugabe family’s Gushungo Holdings.

However, Hwende dismissed Mwonzora’s utterances as lies.

“I never wanted to dignify Mwonzora’s lies that myself and Nelson Chamisa used to have a contract to transport milk for Gushungo Diaries,” Hwende said.

“He repeated the same lie over the weekend. He created this lie during the 2014 MDC-T congress. He even created and printed fake receipts showing that we had delivered milk.

“This was all fake even my company’s name is written as Twinsdale. I used to own a company that was called Twinsday Logistics that had car carriers and one cannot carry milk with such type of trucks.”

Hwende added: “The President Nelson Chamisa was never a director of this company and I never met Mugabe or Grace in my entire life.”

“My company’s operations were based mainly in Namibia and Angola. In Zimbabwe, we used to deliver cars that we were clearing in Walvis Bay only.”

Mwonzora had castigated MDC Alliance party leadership and supporters for calling MDC-T leaders a front of the ruling party Zanu PF.

“There are those who said we are working with Zanu PF, Khupe is being used by Zanu PF, Komichi was bought by Zanu PF, Mwonzora was bought by Zanu PF, let me tell you that those that were bought by Zanu PF are there,” he said.

“Khupe, Komichi, Mwonzora, havana kumbobvira vatakura mukaka we Gushungo Dairy, ndimika babamunini maitakura mukaka we Gushungo Dairy.

“For you to see that this person was bought by Zanu PF or not check whether that person has been arrested or not.”

“Khupe has been arrested seven times, Komichi has been arrested so many times, myself, Mwonzora I don’t even remember how many times I have been arrested, ko babamunini makambosungwawo here?”