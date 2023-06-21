Chamisa downplays Biti fall-out claims; promises him govt post

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

MAIN opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has said outgoing Harare East legislator Tendai Biti will occupy an influential role in his government.

This comes after Biti bit the dust in the opposition party internal candidate selection process.

Critics claim the firebrand MP was rigged to make way for Chamisa’s sympathiser Allan Rusty Markham who was vying for the same ticket to represent CCC in Harare East.

However, speaking to journalists just after confirming his name on the Presidential candidates nomination list at High Court Wednesday, Chamisa said Biti will hold a key role in his government and does not need to be in parliament.

“We have been in parliament for a long time and that is not our station of choice at the moment, our station of choice is government, so you will see Mr Biti in government. He is going to play a pivotal role in the campaign that we are going to be wedging very soon because he is part of that government and that is what we are offering to Zimbabweans.

“So yes you will see that happening, I mean parliament is going to be there, we already have people deployed there but there are others who are beyond parliament, they are in government, they must play that role in government , so you will see a strong formidable team,,” Chamisa said.

Biti was also present at the nomination court while Chamisa was confirming his name.