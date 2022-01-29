Chamisa Fails To Resolve Masvingo Double Candidate Mess

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni, Masvingo Correspondent

A CRUNCH meeting that was supposed to put an end to Masvingo Urban, Ward 4 double candidature mess in the newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) hit a snag Friday.

This is after, one of the candidates failed to pitch up in Harare where the meeting was taking place to resolve the issue after two candidates filed nomination papers Wednesday to contest in the March 26 by-elections.

Thokozile Muchuchuti is reported to have excused herself at the last minute, claiming she was unwell.

Muchuchuti and Aleck Tabe both filed their nomination papers on January 26 under the CCC party, whose leader, Nelson Chamisa, is on record saying the error was due to technical glitches for a new party.

However, after the intervention of top CCC officials led by Vice President Lynette Kore, a consensus failed, as both candidates are unwilling to concede and withdraw from contesting in the by-elections.

Sources who attended the meeting said tempers were high and the provincial leadership was tasked to make sure that the candidates find each within 48 hours so that one withdraws from the race.

Failure to reach a compromise, the top leadership in Harare, will determine who to drop.

Party acting provincial chairperson, Misheck Marava, confirmed nothing concrete had been agreed at the meeting but said progress was being made.

“It’s true we were in a meeting, nothing has been decided yet, but there are positive changes. The procedure is not over yet, but it’s going on well,” Marava said.

NewZimbabwe.com has it on good authority Kore had endorsed Muchuchuti as the party’s candidate for Ward 4, but other senior party leaders backed by youths countered the move and had Tabe’s papers signed.

In 2018, Muchuchti, dubiously lost a bid to represent the MDC Alliance in the same ward after it was resolved the seat was reserved for the youth, although she had won in the party’s primary election.

The seat was eventually won by Godfrey Kurauone who was, however, recalled by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora in 2020.

Kuraoune is now based in the US.

Inside sources, however, claim Muchuchuti is not considering bowing down to pressure despite spirited efforts to have her concede “defeat” for the second time.