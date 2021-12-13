Chamisa Goes After ‘Sell-out’ Councillors

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

MDC ALLIANCE councillors from across Mashonaland West province have undergone a ritualistic pledge of undying allegiance to the party’s leader Nelson Chamisa, in what is being seen as a move aimed at prevent further defections.

The party has lost several of its councillors to the break-away camp, the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T.

MDC Alliance deputy secretary-general David Chimhini was in Chinhoyi on Sunday to cajole councillors to pledge loyalty to Chamisa at a meeting for the members of the provincial administrative committee held at the party’s offices in Mzari.

The party’s provincial spokesperson Blessing Mandava confirmed the development’s saying: “The councillors reaffirmed their undying loyalty to the MDC Alliance led by president Nelson Chamisa. They also pledged to work hard to achieve the six million vote (for the 2023 presidential election).”

“They went through a rigorous educative and informative session on issues to do with servant leadership and service delivery to the electorate. As a people-oriented party, we are glad that the meeting capacitated the City Fathers to give the electorate well deserved service delivery,” he said.

“The councillors have also voiced their displeasure at Douglas Mwonzora for robbing the people’s victory by illegally recalling MDC Alliance deployees.”

According to sources, MDC Alliance is targeting to purge “sell-outs” in various councils who defected to the Mwonzora-led MDC-T party, which has taken control of Chegutu.

In September this year, the Mwonzora-aligned councillors at Municipality of Chegutu nominated and appointed Ward Six councillor Dadirai Guyo as the town’s new deputy mayor, a development that reportedly rattled Chamisa and his national executive.

Chegutu mayor Henry Muchatibaya, who is also aligned to Mwonzora, said the opposition movement would clinch all political leadership positions in the town.

In some urban local authorities, councillors linked to Mwonzora are reportedly sabotaging projects that could swing the vote against incumbent office bearers, hence the need to weed them out.