Chamisa keeps Beitbridge after Khupe sacking of mayor, councillors

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance has retained the Beitbridge mayorship after Ward two councillor and party loyalist, Munyaradzi Chitsunge was elected to the job unopposed Tuesday.

Chitsunge replaced Mayor Morgan Ncube who was sacked three weeks ago by the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T.

Ward 6 councillor Agnes Tore was also elected the town’s Deputy Mayor.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, MDC Alliance Matabeleland South provincial chairperson Solani Moyo confirmed Chitsunge‘s victory.

“Today, I am very happy about what happened in Beitbridge. We retained the mayorship in Beitbridge. The Beitbridge councillors did us proud by deciding to side with the people,” said Moyo.

He accused the MDC-T of being used by Zanu PF.

“The genuine Matabele will not bow down to surrogates of Zanu PF. The recalls are meant to drive out of public office, a majority of people who have always backed President Nelson Chamisa and replace them with Johnny-come-latelies,” said Moyo.

Chitsunge‘s election also follows the election of MDC Alliance candidate in Gwanda councillor Njabulo Siziba on Monday.

Siziba replaced the town‘s Mayor Jastone, Mazhale who also sacked by Khupe.