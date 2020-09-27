Chamisa, Khupe Youths Violently Clash Over Kwekwe Offices 

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

YOUTHS aligned to MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and his political rival in MDC-T interim president Thokozani Khupe Saturday had violent clashes over the control of the party’s offices in Kwekwe.

The MDC Alliance youth provincial chairperson Sekai Marashe confirmed the incident to NewZimbabwe.com.

“It is true that youths aligned to Khupe stormed our offices in Kwekwe and wanted to violently take over the place,” she said.

The MDC Alliance Kwekwe district youth spokesperson Milton Gwamuri said they, however, managed to foil the takeover bid.

“The Zanu PF extension led by Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe in the early hours of today (Saturday) besieged our offices in Newtown where our security officer, administrator, and three female leaders including our provincial chair were going through their business as usual and used violence to chase them from the offices,” Gwamuri said.

He said they immediately made a report to the police.

“They went straight to Kwekwe Central Police Station for assistance and the rebels stayed behind and vandalised our offices. Thankfully, the residents of Kwekwe who witnessed the incident chose to be responsible and defended the people’s offices from the criminals who ended up running for their lives after an angry mob confronted them and demanded answers as to why they chose the path of violence, thuggery, vandalism,” he said.

“We urge Mwonzora and Khupe to shun violence and respect property rights and the laws of our country. We are currently getting medical assistance for our security officer who was attacked.

“In Kwekwe, the people are clear and they stand behind president Nelson Chamisa and his team as per their loud statement in 2018.”

In July, a similar attempt to take over the offices by the MDC-T was made but failed.

According to sources, a Redcliff town councillor, Nyasha Benza, who was in the company of 15 other MDC-T activists, stormed the offices and demanded the immediate eviction of MDC Alliance members.

However, the police failed to turn up at the offices despite being informed of the disturbances.