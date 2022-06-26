UPDATED: Chamisa speaks on party structures; we know what we are doing – he assures supporters

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Correspondent

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has weighed in on the debate about party structures, assuring supporters that “we know what we are doing”.

Formed in January this year, the party has faced questions about not holding an elective congress, the apparent absence of a constitution and organisational structures.

The criticism has lately been led by exiled former Zanu PF politburo member Professor Jonathan Moyo who went so far as to suggest that political parties without structures should be barred from contesting elections.

However, speaking at the memorial service of the late Dr Alex Magaisa in Harare Sunday, Chamisa assured supporters that his strategy would prove itself at general elections due next year.

