Chamisa lawyer freed on $20 000 bail

In the wrong part of the dock...Thabani Mpofu

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

MDC lawyer Thabani Mpofu was Wednesday freed on $20 000 bail by Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi.

He was also ordered to report once a week to police.

Mpofu, famed for fronting an MDC Constitutional Court challenge against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election victory 2018, was arrested on Monday.

He faces charges of defeating the course of justice and corruptly concealing a transaction from a principal.

Mpofu was arrested Monday after he handed himself to the police following reports the law enforcement agents were after him.

When he appeared in court on Wednesday, the state had opposed bail arguing the prominent legal practitioner faced serious charges with overwhelming evidence against him.

Prosecutors further argued that alone could entice him to abscond if freed on bail.

They also argued the lawyer was likely to interfere with evidence given his influential status and that he was a well-known figure with many sympathisers who could tilt fate in his favour.

Reads the charge sheet in part, “…Acting in connivance with Makanza and Choice Damiso well knowing that Simbarashe Zuze does not exist, drafted an affidavit to purport as it had already been sworn before Choice Damiso and filed before the Constitutional Court under number CCZ03/19 challenging the appointment of the Prosecutor General.”

Mpofu is being represented by lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa.